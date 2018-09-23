James Royce EdwardsMarch 07, 1936 - Sept. 15, 2018James Royce Edwards "Jimmy" passed away on Saturday, September 15, 2018 in Waco Texas at the grand age of 82. A memorial visitation will be Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. The family will again welcome visitors starting at 9:30am Saturday, September 29th at the funeral home. A graveside Celebration of Life will follow at 11am at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 S I35, Waco.Jimmy was born on March 7, 1936 in Moran, TX, Shackelford County, the son of Faye Pullam and Dary Hamilton Edwards. He was educated in Texas and Kentucky.Jimmy enlisted in the military at the age 17. He made a career in the USAF from 1953- 1962 and became a weapons mechanic. Later he worked as a TV Technician for Sears in the Waco area over 28 years and retired in April 1996.Early on he learned how to play guitar, and music followed him through his whole life. As a young man he was stationed at Sculthorpe England and later married Martha Roehm in 1955. In 1958 they moved to Waco, TX where he was at James Connally Air Force Base. After his divorce Jimmy met and fell in love with Carol Lynn Honea Andrews. They were married in March of 1962 and had two sons. Later divorced in 1988, he was an accomplished steel and lead guitar player who loved to go dancing with his good friend, Velma Louise Ryno Garrett. He loved to shoot guns, hunt, fish, and cook for the whole family.He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Rhonda Faye; a sister, Golda Faye; and a niece, Sharon L. French.Jimmy is survived by his two sons, James Thomas Edwards and wife, Lisa, of Mesquite, TX, and Lance Dary Edwards of Eddy, TX; a sister, Wanda L. Ellis of Moran, TX; grandsons, Devin James Edwards, Trea Thomas Edwards, and Travis Lee Edwards; a granddaughter, Kaylin Brooke Edwards; a niece, Anna Kay Ellis and husband, Bill Blackwell; a nephew, Roger Lynn Ellis and wife, Olly, and two sons, Roger Dale Ellis and Elisha D'Oscar Ellis; numerous cousins and friends; and his friend, Velma Garrett.A Man's true life is measured by the abundance of friends that loved him.He had a good ride and he cared for you all. May he rest in peace.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.