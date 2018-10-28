Carol EdwardsAugust 30, 1937 - October 25, 2018Carol Edwards, 81, of Waco, died Thursday, October 25, 2018, in a Waco Hospital. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 30, in Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Cyclone. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 30, at the funeral home.Mrs. Edwards was born, August 30, 1937, in Rosebud and had lived in Waco since 1957. She married Sammy Bowen Sr. who preceded her in death. She then married Robert Edwards. She worked as a waitress at several different restaurants in the Waco area and attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bellmead. A special thank you to her next door neighbor, Judy Drake and family.She was also preceded in death by her son, Joseph Bowen, and two great grandchildren.She is survived by her husband, Robert A Edwards of Waco; one son, Sammy Duane Bowen Jr. of Waco; four daughters, Deborah Hall of Collierville, TN, Sue Ballard and husband, Jeff, of Waco, Patricia Hardy and husband, Jody, of Dawson, and Jennifer Bowen Hajek and husband, Mike; three stepchildren, Sandra Eggers and husband, Joe, of Irving, Dan Edwards and wife, Beth, of Paris, and Tonya Jimenez of San Antonio; and 23 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

