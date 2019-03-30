Billy Roy EdwardsApril 3, 1929 - March 27, 2019Billy Roy Edwards went home to be with his Heavenly Father on March 27, 2019. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 1, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with Rev. Kip Osborne officiating. Burial will follow at Moore Cemetery, Chalk Bluff, Texas. Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 31, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.Billy was born in Leroy, Texas, to William and Florence Edwards, on April 3, 1929. He attended West High School and graduated in 1946. Following that, he attended Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, where he then later joined the United States Air Force. He served for two years during the Korean War and was stationed in Puerto Rico. Once discharged, he started working for Phillips Petroleum, which later became Hercules Naval Ordinance plant in McGregor, Texas. He worked there for more than 40 years in payroll, and then later became an accounting supervisor, until his retirement in 1994. It was there that he met the love of his life, Evelyn Adelle Owens, and the two were married in 1955. They would have celebrated their 64th anniversary on November 26, 2019. Billy loved and enjoyed spending time on his farm. He was a devoted father and faithful member of Western Heights Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and was on several other committees throughout the years. One of his and Evelyn's fondest memories is when they took a two-week trip with his sister and brother-in-law. They toured multiple states and different sites on and along the East Coast, including Niagara Falls. Because of failing health, he and Evelyn moved in with their daughter and son-in-law, where he lived until his passing.He was preceded in death by his sister, Louise Hopkins.Billy is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn Adelle Edwards of Crawford; daughter, Kimberly Guerrero and husband, Charlie, of Crawford; two granddaughters and one grandson, Ashley Blackwell and husband, Joseph, of Rosebud, Andrea Guerrero of Crawford, and Jacey Guerrero and wife, Ashley, of McKinney; four great-grandchildren, Summer Guerrero, Avery and Rylee Blackwell, and Kyleigh Subialdea; brother, Wendell Edwards and wife, Linda, of Katy, Texas, brother, John Edwards and wife, Beverly, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and many nieces, and nephews.The family would like to thank Providence Hospice for the exceptional care they provided, Kathy, Miranda, Tish, Shirley, Crystal, Melanie, and Danny.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
