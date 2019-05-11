Barbara J. EdwardsMarch 4, 1942 - May 8, 2019Barbara Jane Edwards, 77, of Riesel, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 13, at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S 5th St, Waco, TX. The family will receive visitors from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, May 12, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Barbara was born March 4, 1942, to Kenneth and Marian Giffen in Omaha, Nebraska. She married Marion C. Edwards, Jr. on June 22, 1963. Barbara and her family enjoyed many camping trips together. She loved animals, especially her Dachshunds. Barbara was a long-time member of Highland Baptist Church in Waco, where she was a member of the Women of Highland Choir and active in Naomi and Friends Fellowship.Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Edwards, Jr.; her parents; and her brothers, Robert Giffen and Steven Giffen.Barbara is survived by her sons, Rodney Edwards, Bryan Edwards and wife, Heather; and daughter, Marcy Black and husband, Shawn; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Anita Giffen.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
- Updated
AK Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM AKDT Saturday, May 11, 2019
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.