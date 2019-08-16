Ann EdwardsJune 25, 1935 - Aug. 13, 2019Ann Marilyn Edwards, of Hewitt, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 13, 2019. Except for immediate family members, there will be no visitation or services. Inurnment will be in Memorial Gardens in Fort Myers, Florida.Marilyn was born in Walkerville, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of the late Herman Elwell and Lula Esther (Finley) Taylor of Detroit, Michigan. She was one of three Children. She married her high school sweetheart, Weston R. Edwards, on June 8, 1957, in Detroit, Michigan.Soon after their marriage, her husband was called to serve in the U.S. Army. Marilyn lived with her parents and worked as a secretary. She and her husband have five children. Marilyn, was a loving wife and devoted mother. She stayed home and cared for her children until they entered school.At that time, she went to work at TSTC for 14 years serving in various positions including that of Admission Officer. Her husband was employed with the Chevrolet Motor Division, which required their family to frequently relocate.Marilyn, never complained about having to move their family across the country. She never complained about her husband having to travel during the week and having the added responsibility of managing their home affairs and caring for their five children. She was a special lady who always put the needs of her family before her own. She is remembered by her family as a person of quiet strength and unlimited devotion to her family.Marilyn, treasured the visits and time spent with her grandchildren, she enjoyed her quiet times too, which were reserved for reading novels written by her favorite authors and working crossword puzzles. Her family who loved her and shared in her life will miss her dearly but find comfort she is rejoicing with her God in Heaven. Our family wishes to thank the professional people of Scott and White Hospice, for always being there when Marilyn needed them.Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marie Wheelock; brother, Charles Taylor; in-laws, Weston A. and Bessie M. Edwards.Survivors include her husband, Weston R. Edwards of sixty-two years of Hewitt; daughter, Julie Sherman and husband, James, of Waco; sons, Weston and wife, Colleen, of Cape Coral, FL, Mark and wife, Lynn, of Cape Coral, FL, Greg of Waco, and Michael and wife, Deborah, of West, TX.; grandsons, Taylor Williams, Weston, Mark, Blake and Cody Edwards; granddaughter, Kaleigh, Amanda and Lacy; and 15 great-grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
