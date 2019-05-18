Thomas EdmondsonNov. 9, 1950 - May 15, 2019Thomas William Edmondson, 68, of Lorena, passed away Wednesday, May 15, surrounded by loved ones. A funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 20, at Woodway First United Methodist Church, with Rev Brian Patrick officiating. A visitation with the family will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, May 19, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Tom was born November 9, 1950, in Dallas, Texas. The only child of Samuel and Iris Lester Edmondson, he grew up in Irving, Texas. After graduating High School in Irving, he went onto to Pharmacy School at Southwestern Oklahoma University. He retired from Hillcrest Hospital in October of 2018, after 34 years of service. Tom enjoyed photography, model trains, woodworking, and traveling. He was a long time member of Woodway First United Methodist Church.He was preceded in death by his parents and his mother-in-law, Nola Lane.Left to cherish his memories are his beloved wife of 29 years, Nancy Edmondson; daughters, Amy Malone and husband, Cody, Kayla Harris and husband, Ched; son, Tyler Edmondson; grandchildren, Reed and Lane Malone, Charlie and Avery Harris, and Molly Edmondson; and numerous family and friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
