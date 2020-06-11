Gary Dale Eddleman
May 6, 1947 - June 6, 2020
Gary Dale Eddleman pass away June 6, 2020. Services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 13, with Pastor Robert Nelson officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 12, both at River City Church, 3015 North Robinson Dr., Waco.
Gary was born on May 6, 1947, in Waco, Texas, to George W. and Mayme Coe Eddleman. Gary married Susan Hudson on February 10, 1967. They have always resided in Waco.
Gary's hobbies included drag racing and bronco riding. He drove ambulances for A-1 and D-K Ambulance Services and was a certified EMT. He was head salesman for many wellknown Waco auto dealerships including Steakley Chervolet and Prestige Motors. We all knew he was a Chevy Man! He was on the board of the Heart of Texas Speedway and was instrumental in voting in the Wall of Fame Heros who raced at the HOT Speedway. Most of all, Gary was a devoted Christian who was faithful to God and his church, River City Church.
Survivors include his wife, Susan; son, Gary Don; daughters, Tamara and husband, Jim Macy, Melissa and husband, James Wilkins IV; grandchildren, Mikaela, Zakary, Liz, Madison Lamb; Koby and Alanah Eddleman; Jimmy and Kay Macy; great-grandchildren, Ty, Paris, Paisley, Ayden, Zhander and Channing Lamb; brothers–in-law, Bill Moore, Bill and Phil Hudson; sisters-in-law, Nancy Rash, Evelyn Biery, Sherrie Sutphen, Corliss Englert; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Macy, James Wilkins IV, Zakary Lamb, Koby Eddleman, Joe Armstrong, Brandon Johns, John Dowdy III and Andrew Tucker.
In lieu of flower arrangements please donate to the charity of your choice.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at WHBfamily.com.
