Mae EddingsApril 29, 1944 - Dec. 23, 2019Mae Bertha Eddings, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2019. Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4, at Union Baptist District Association, 1925 E Loop 340, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mae Eddings as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

