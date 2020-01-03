Mae EddingsApril 29, 1944 - Dec. 23, 2019Mae Bertha Eddings, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2019. Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4, at Union Baptist District Association, 1925 E Loop 340, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.
Eddings, Mae
To plant a tree in memory of Mae Eddings as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.