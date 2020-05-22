Harriet Eaton
July 28, 1947 - May 20, 2020
Harriet Cecilia Eaton, 72, of Hewitt, Texas, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A Celebration of her life will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 24, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. A visitation with family and friends will be at 1:00 p.m.
Harriet was born on July 28, 1947, to Milton and Regina Parrish in Birmingham, Alabama. On August 18, 1979, she married the love of her life, James Eaton. During her lifetime, she worked as a banker, hospital cleric, and horticulturist. Her favorite pastime hobby was working in her "Garden of Eaton," which was her backyard haven full of succulents, plants, and flowers of every kind and color. She was a social butterfly who loved to talk and never met a stranger. Politics was a topic that Harriet was passionate about and would argue with the best of them to make her point known.
Grands, as she was also known by the many people who loved her, was so proud of her family and close friends. Being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother brought her the most joy in her life, and she expressed her love for them until her last breath. She leaves a true legacy to her remaining friends and loved ones.
Harriet was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Milton "Peavy" Parrish; and a sister, Becky Parrish Horne. She is survived by her loving husband, James Erwin Eaton of Hewitt; a sister, Deborah "Dodie" Parrish of Galveston; and her sons, Roger Johnson of California, Russ Johnson and wife, Mandy, of Lorena, Charlie Eaton and wife, Jennifer, of Waco, and Robbie Ondreas of Waco. Harriet had eight grandchildren who loved and cared for her dearly: Brittany, Lindsay, Kennedy, Seth, Leslie, Logan, Luke, Lily.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.
