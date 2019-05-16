Ronald Michael EastonMarch 16, 1946 - May 14, 2019Ronald Michael "Mike" Easton passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from a short illness of lung cancer. Per his wishes no services will be held.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at ww.WHBfamily.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

