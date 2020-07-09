Lucille "Mary" Eastland
Oct. 1, 1946 - July 2, 2020
Lucille "Mary" Eastland, 73, of Waco, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 9, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 10, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Ever Rest Cemetery near White Hall, Texas.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
