Joe Oliver EastlandJune 1, 1948 - Oct. 21, 2019Joe Oliver Eastland, 71, of Waco, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019.Mr. Eastland will lie in state beginning at 9:00 a.m., Friday, October 25, followed by a visitation that will begin at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 26, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Whitehall Cemetery in Moody.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

