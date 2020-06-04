Jessie Eastland
Nov. 5, 1936 - May 28, 2020
Jessie D. Eastland passed away May 28 in Waco. Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 6, at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Waco. Visitation will be from 3 until 8 p.m., Friday, at Littles in Waco.
