Jessie Eastland

Nov. 5, 1936 - May 28, 2020

Jessie D. Eastland passed away May 28 in Waco. Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 6, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Waco. Visitation will be from 3 until 8 p.m., Friday, at Littles in Waco.

