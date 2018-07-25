Garry James EasterJune 21, 1970 - July 21, 2018Garry James Easter, 48, of Waco, passed away, Friday, July 21, 2018, at a local hospital. The visitation will take place at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 25, with service following at 4:00 p.m., at the Old West Cowboy Church, 1412 S Robinson Dr., Robinson, Texas.Garry was born, June 21, 1970, to James and Angie Easter. Garry was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He married his soulmate, Donna Shelton on January 24, 2018. Garry was a devoted husband, father, PawPaw, brother, and uncle. He loved Bar-B-Q'n and drinking beer with his family.He was proceeded in death by his parents, James and Angie Easter.He is survived by his wife, Donna Shelton of Waco; daughters, Destini Shelton of Waco, Shannon Dean of Mesquite, Courtney Easter of Dallas; sister, Penny Zeman of Groesbeck; brother-in-law, Jerry (Bubba) Shelton and wife, Kellie, of Aquilla; sister-in-law, Gayla Gonzales and husband, Tony, of Robinson; in-laws, Jerry and Bertha Shelton of Waco; grandchildren, Aaryn, Aaden, and Aavree Dean; nephews, Mason and Zackary Zeman, Memphis Shelton, John Michael Villa, and Joshua Escobedo; and niece, Presleigh Zeman.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.