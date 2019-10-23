Jeannie EasonOct. 26, 1970 - Oct. 14, 2019Jeannie D. Eason, 48, of Robinson, went to be with our Heavenly Father Monday, October 14, 2019, after a long hard battle with cancer.A celebration of Jeannie's life will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, October 26, at Corner Stone Baptist Church, 1601 S Robinson Rd. in Robinson, with Pastor Jim Daniels officiating.Jeannie was born October 26, 1970 to Loyd and Peggy (Stanley) Dawson. She married her beloved husband Scott Eason on June 21, 1997. She enjoyed baking, gardening, and entertaining in the family home including holidays and birthdays. Jeannie counted her most cherished accomplishment, the birth of her three children, Robert Docherty, Brianna Feliciano, Olivia Eason and the birth of her beautiful grandson, Lochlan Graham Feliciano. They were the lights of her eye and joys of her days. She enjoyed being with friends, relaxing in her recliner with her Chihuahuas and cats. She was also an avid reader.Her chosen occupation was that of nursing. She was conferred by McLennan Community College an Associate's degree of nursing followed by her designation of Registered Nurse by the board of Nurse Examiners on August 26, 1991; she then began to work in the Postpartum floor of Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center. That was followed by work within the nursing home arena as a director of nursing. Later, in 2004 she began to work at Providence Health Center as a case manager advocating for her patients to secure their post hospital stays.She was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Darlene Dawson; maternal grandparents, Ray and Welda Stanley; and paternal grandparents, Richard and Marie Dawson.She is survived by her husband, Scott T. Eason; sons, Robert Docherty and Jason Eason; daughter, Brianna Feliciano and husband, Kye, their son, Lochlan; daughter, Olivia Eason; Father, Wayne Dawson; sister, Robin D Fowler and husband, John, and children Jeannie D. Buro, Collin Fowler and wife, Tristan, and children Scarllette and Levi; as well as other aunts, uncles and cousins.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

