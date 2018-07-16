Zackery EaryJune 24, 1990 - July 12, 2018Zackery Martinez Eary, 28, of Kerrville, Texas, went on to be with the Lord, July 12, 2018.Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 18, 2018, and both services will be at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Zack was born, June 24, 1990, the son of Billy and Silvia Eary. Zack grew up in Waco, Texas. He graduated from Waco High. He attended McLennan Community College. Zack loved his car, working, cooking, writing, music, and art.Zack is survived by his parents, Billy and Silvia Eary; sister, Loren; niece, Mia of Waco; sister, Ashly and Jose; nieces, Elaina and Isabella of Webb City, Missouri.Pallbearers Jeremy Vasquez, Tom McDonough, James Anderson, Dorian Mattingly, Logan McKerracher, Dan Randmer, and James BerlangaSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
