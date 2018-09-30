Donna EarleFeb. 17, 1957 - Sep. 27, 2018Donna Earle, age 61, of Oglesby, passed away Thursday, September 27, 2018. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at Smith-King Cemetery in Mound. Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, October 1, 2018 at Scott's Funeral Home.Donna was born on February 17, 1957 in Gatesville, Texas to the late Harland Harrington and Janie Graham Harrington. She attended school in Gatesville, graduating in 1975. She married John Earle in 1993 and they made their home in Oglesby. She worked for the VA, retiring in 2018. She loved camping, fishing, and her grandkids, which were her world.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Earle; son, Jeremiah Anderson; sister, Linda Pelfrey; and brother, John Harrington.Donna is survived by her son, Jacob Anderson; sisters, Bobbie Henager and husband, Vernon, Joy Lattimer and husband, Larry Snow, and Lynn Wilson; and grandchildren, Cheyenne Anderson, Kristy Anderson, Colton Anderson, Myla Anderson, Allayne Philbern, Brianna Lang, and John Wilson.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.