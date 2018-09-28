Evelyn DyerAug. 28, 1929 - Sep. 26, 2018Evelyn Marie Williams Dyer, age 89, of Gatesville, passed away, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at her home.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 1, 2018, at Scott's Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Bruce Cox and Larry C. McDonald officiating. Burial will follow at Jonesboro Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.Evelyn was born, August 28, 1929, in Coryell County to the late Tenie Roger Williams and Berneace Alberta Hinson Williams. She grew up in Jonesboro and graduated from Jonesboro High School. She attended Clifton Junior College and Central Texas University. Evelyn married Fred Dyer, Jr., April 9, 1949, and he preceded her in death on December 18, 1990. In May 1948, she went to work for the National Bank in Gatesville, until going to work for Cameron Lumber Company in 1954, and worked there until 1963. From 1964 to 1965, she sold insurance and real estate. In 1965, she became the owner and operator of Dyer's Restaurant in Fort Gates, until her retirement in 1993. She was Past Matron of the Gatesville Chapter #1005 of the Order of The Easter Star, Past District Deputy of the Grand Chapter of Texas. She received her 60 year appreciation certificate and pin in 2018. She received a meritorious award from the Texas National Guard in 1983. She loved to garden, play golf, fish, cook, and sew. She was a member of White Mound Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her sister, Wanda J. Williams; and brothers, J.T. Williams, Roger H. Williams and Ray Don Williams.Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Deborah "Debbie" Jean Dyer and Suzanne "Suzie" Arnold and husband, Gene, all of Gatesville; son, Fred (Trey) Dyer III and wife, Rene, of Huntsville, Alabama; four grandchildren, Peyton Dyer, Travis Koontz, Dawn Hamilton Pratt, and Gena Arnold Kerins; and nine great-grandchildren, Magnolia, Landon, Lane, Madilyn, Latham, Jace, Mary Kate, Robert, and Douglas.Memorials may be made to White Mound Baptist Church, P.O. Box 103, Mound, TX 76558 or to the Boys and Girls Club, 2533 E. Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.