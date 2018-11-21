Donald Delloss DyeJuly 21, 1935 - Nov. 18, 2018Donald Dye, age 83, of Gatesville, passed away Sunday, November 18, 2018. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Restland Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, November 23, 2018, at Scott's Funeral Home, in Gatesville.Donald was born on July 21, 1935, in Hale, MO, to the late Merriatt and Bertha Lewis Dye. He grew up and attended school in Hale. Donald enlisted in the U.S. Marines at the age of 17. He was honorably discharged after 24 years of service. Donald married Janice Cranmer in Chillicothe, MO, in 1966. They spent 53 years of marriage together. After the military, Donald went to work as a diesel mechanic and retired in 1983. Not being one to sit around, Donald opened the Wagon Wheel restaurant in Whitney, TX. He worked there for seven years before retiring again for the final time. During retirement, Donald would leave early in the morning to go pick up cans with his dog, not returning till afternoon. He loved being able to get out of the house. He also liked shooting his guns. Donald loved his family and most of all, getting to spend time with his grandkids.He was preceded in death by his parents; son, John Boone; three brothers; and five sisters.Donald is survived by his wife, Janice M. Dye; son, Scott Boone and wife, Wendy of Waco; daughter, Yvonne Williams and husband, Clayton; grandchildren, Monica Boone Neang, Stephen Sowders Jr., and Whitney Sowders Otting.Memorials may be made to Patriot Paws Service Dogs, 254 Ranch Trail, Rockwall, TX, 75032.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.