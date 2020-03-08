Sept. 9, 1933 - March 5, 2020 Dorothy Mae Dvorsky passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, with the Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. at OakCrest Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, at St. Louis Catholic Church with the Rev. Ryan Higdon as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery near West. Dorothy was born near Mora, Louisiana, on September 9, 1933, the daughter of Ottis Hodge and Hazel Hillman Hodge. On August 20, 1955, she was united in marriage to Joe R. Dvorsky in Beaumont, Texas. Dorothy graduated from DeRidder High School in DeRidder, Louisiana. She worked for GMAC, the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, Pasadena General Hospital and the Texas Commission for the Blind, from where she retired in 1992 with 26 years of service. She served her country in the U.S. Naval Reserve. Dorothy was an avid bridge player and achieved the rank of Life Master. She was a member of the SPJST Lodge six and she was a volunteer at Providence Hospital for 13 years, from 1997 to 2010. Dorothy was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church since moving to Waco in 1967. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Deloris Picciotto; brother-in-law, Joe Picciotto; and her son, Joey. Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Joseph; brother, Darwin and wife, Jesse, of Port Neches, Texas; brother, Dewain and wife, Judy, of Bella Vista, Arkansas; daughter-in-law, Mary Dvorsky of Waco; daughter, Patricia Geiger and husband, Dr. Joe Geiger, of China Spring; son, Robert Dvorsky and wife, Peggy, of Houston; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. In memoriam and in lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic Schools, if desired. Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
Service information
Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
Guaranteed delivery before Dorothy's Visitation begins.
Mar 11
Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
2001 N. 25th St
WACO, TX 76708
2001 N. 25th St
WACO, TX 76708
Guaranteed delivery before Dorothy's Service begins.
