Sept. 9, 1933 - March 5, 2020

Dorothy M. Dvorsky, 86, of Waco, wife of Joseph Dvorsky, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. Services at St. Louis Catholic Church are pending. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Service information

Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
Mar 11
Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
10:00AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
2001 N. 25th St
WACO, TX 76708
