Vernon B. DutyMarch 23, 1937 - January 12, 2019Lt. Col. Vernon B. Duty, Ret., age 81, passed away Saturday, January 12, 2019, at his home in Austin, Texas. Graveside services only will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 17, at Rosemound Cemetery in Waco, officiated by The Rev. David Grice of Grand Prairie, Texas.Vernon was born March 23, 1937, in Lott, Texas, to Tony and Glennie Mae Butler Duty. He began his career in 1962 with the Texas Army National Guard and retired in 1994 from the Adjutant General's Department. He loved the Cowboys and was an avid reader.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James Melvin, Tony and Robert; and sister, Willie.He is survived by dear friends, Mary Scott and Kelly Kruger; nieces, Deborah Duty Cannon, Barbara Duty Arellano and Valerie Duty Citrano; nephews, Dan, Jeffrey and David Duty and Stephen and Daune Loomis; sisters-in-law, Peggy Duty and Mary Sue Duty; and several great-nieces, nephews and cousins.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
