Linda Kay DutyNov. 14, 1944 - Aug. 30, 2019Linda Kay Duty, age 74, of Monroe, Louisiana, passed away, August 30, 2019. Visitation was held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Funeral service celebrating Kay's life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. She will be laid to rest Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Blevin's Cemetery, Falls County, Texas.Kay Duty was born in McClennon County, Texas in 1944. She was one of five children. She attended school at Bruceville-Eddy. She played point guard on the basketball team, was a majorette, made straight A's and was active in her community. Kay received her secondary degree from the Dallas School of Business.Kay married Douglas Wayne Duty in 1964 and they lived in Texas and Mississippi before finding their forever home in Monroe, Louisiana. She was a devoted wife, amazing mother, grandmother, sibling and friend. She managed and worked on the family farm in Rayville. She was an active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and a youth counselor for the United Methodist Youth Fellowship (UMYF). She and Doug loved to travel, go snow-skiing, on float trips and camping. They spent countless hours on the river with family and friends. Kay's life will be forever cherished by her family and friends.Kay is survived by her daughter, Heather Duty and husband, Rick Grimmett; grandsons, Jett Douglas and Trey; daughter, Priscilla Ober and husband, Poul, and their two daughters, Olivia and Elsa; brothers-in-law, Anthony Duty and wife, Patsy, and Harold Proctor; sisters-in-law, Debra Lane and Darlene Kilgore; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. Paul's United Methodist Church.Online registry and condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.Mulhearn Funeral Home2308 Sterlington RoadMonroe, Louisiana 71203(318) 323-0505Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
