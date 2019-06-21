Floyd E. DutschmannMay 31, 1936 - June 19, 2019Floyd Ernest Dutschmann 83, passed away Wednesday June 19, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday June 22, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor Kevin McMullen officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, Waco. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 21, at the funeral home.Floyd was born May 31, 1936 in The Grove, TX, to Henry and Lydia Tolkmitt Dutschmann. He served in the US Marine Corps. On June 7, 1958, he married Wanda Standridge. Early in life, Floyd worked as a barber then went on to become a home builder, working until five years ago. He and his wife were life-long members of Newland Drive Church of Christ. He had a generous and kind heart; always willing to help others in need. His favorite past-times were hunting and fishing.Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lydia Dutschmann; brothers, Aurbry Dutschmann, Winford Dutschmann, Eddy Dutschmann, Arvin Dutschmann, and Otto Dutschmann; and six grandchildren.He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Wanda Dutschmann; sons, Doug Dutschmann and wife, Sheila; Michael Dutschmann; daughters, Marcie Schreck and husband, Bill, Jill Perryman and husband, Jerry, Jr., Krissy Mattews and husband, Bo; brothers Robert Dutschmann, Marvin Dutschmann, Arlan Dutschmann and Rayford Dutschmann; 23 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.The family would like to give a special thanks to Westview Manor in McGregor for their wonderful care.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.