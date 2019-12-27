Dolores DuronMarch 18, 1939 - Dec. 23, 2019Dolores A. Duron passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, December 29, at Wilkirson Hatch Bailey Funeral Home.Dolores was born March 18, 1939, in Waco, Texas, to Magdaleno and Hermelinda Nino. She was the youngest of eight sisters. Dolores was educated at Waco High School. She married Freddy Duron August 18, 1958, and together they started the family business, Freddy's Auto Glass & Mirror, in 1979, working side by side with their sons. She enjoyed being a mother to her boys, painting ceramics and decorating.She will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and especially as a devoted grandmother, a friend to all and a mentor to many who sought her advice. Her devotion to her loving husband of 52 years, Freddy, is an example to many couples. They were childhood sweethearts since 3rd grade.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Freddy A. Duron, Sr.; and three sisters.She is survived by her sons, Freddy Duron, Jr., and wife, Frances, Russell R Duron and wife, Angela, David N. Duron and wife, Jackie, and Rodney R. Duron and wife, Priscilla; grandchildren, Amanda, Nicholas, Christine, Olivia, Taylor, David II, Austin, Freddy III and Amelia; four great-grandchildren, Addy, Jackson, Ava, and Emma; sister-in-law, Carol Duron; sisters, Esther, Lydia, Rebecca and Jeannette; and many beloved nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank Sodalis Memory Care, Monica, Emma, Diane, Alex, Veronica and Chelse; and a special thank you to her roommate, Betty.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
