Guy Durham
Sept. 3, 1925 - June 30, 2020
Guy S. Durham of Groesbeck, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 3, at Cobb Cemetery.
Guy was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Merle Curry Durham; grandparents, Jim and Jenny Durham, and Dora and Ben Curry, all of Groesbeck; two brothers, Joe Durham and Ellis Durham; wives, Faye Durham, Jean Durham, and Annie Lou Durham; and step-daughter, Karen Lou Koch Semple.
He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Sandra Durham Stephenson and husband, Bob, of Palestine; daughter, Virginia Durham Currin of Arlington; Tomi Lue Beck of Rockwall; Mary Garlan Beck Little of Groesbeck; grandchildren, Stephanie Stephenson McGowan of Lucus, E. R. Stephenson III of College Station, Stanley Otis Stephenson of College Station, Adam Flynn of Germany, Amanda Flynn of New York, Rebecka Faye Hannon of Arlington, Stacey Conover of Heath, Scott Frank of Dallas, and Kristi Beldin of Groesbeck; and 17 great-grandchildren.
