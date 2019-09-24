Betty Sue DurhamJuly 10, 1941 - Sept. 21, 2019On Saturday, September 21, 2019, Betty Sue Durham, loving wife, mother and friend, passed away at age 78. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at St. John United Church of Christ on 100 N. Robinson Dr., Robinson, Texas, with Pastor Jacob Brenton officiating. Burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 24, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home located at 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, TX 76706.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

