Charles Phillip DuPreeDec. 10, 1949 - Oct. 11, 2018Phil DuPree, 68, of Robinson, passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018. A memorial service will be held 1 pm Saturday, October 20, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Phil was born December 10, 1949 to Charles and Velva (Hood) DuPree. He served his country proudly in the Army for over 10 years, which included the Vietnam War. He met the love of his life, Paula Seiler, on July 4, 1970 and knew that she was the one he would be spending the rest of his life with. After just three weeks, they were married on July 31, 1970 and they enjoyed 48 years together. Phil enjoyed golfing and fishing, but he loved his family above all. He was caring to anyone, family or stranger.He was preceded in death by his son, Shawn DuPree; parents, Charles and Velva DuPree; and father and mother-in-law, Jim and Lois Seiler.Phil is survived by his wife, Paula; son, Tracy DuPree and wife, Larysa; brother, Jim DuPree; grandson, Myles DuPree; niece and nephew, Chris and Barb DuPree; great-nieces, Meghan and Gabrielle DuPree, as well as many more extended family members and friends.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
