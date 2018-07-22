Faye DunnApril 8, 1920 - July 19, 2018Faye Sadler Dunn, 98, of Groesbeck, passed away from her earthly home to a Heavenly one, July 19, 2018, at LTC Nursing Home in Groesbeck. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 22, 2018, at First Baptist Church in Groesbeck, with Dr. Keith Collier and Dr. Paul Sadler officiating. Burial will follow at Faulkenberry Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Andy Sadler, Aaron Sadler, Matthew Sadler, Brian Thompson, James Willett, Harold McHone, Dylan Sadler, and Grayson Sadler.Faye was born, April 8, 1920, in Oletha, Texas, to W.A. and Etta Jane Sherrod Hughes. Her father, thinking a son was on the way, gave her the name Willie Faye. She was a native of Limestone County and a graduate of Groesbeck High School, Class of 1937.Faye began her college career at Jacksonville College in Jacksonville, Texas. She then took some time off to get married and raise a family. She finished her education at Baylor University in Waco, receiving her Bachelor's Degree in 1961 and later a Masters in Library Science. Faye retired in the early 1970s after an illustrious career as a high school English teacher and school librarian.She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Opal Gibson and Nan Engram and a brother Kimbell Hughes. She was married to Presley Sadler, Lee Shields, and Earl Dunn, all who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Deborah Sadler.Survivors include three sons, Don and wife, Linda, of Groesbeck, Paul and wife, Jimye, of Plainview, and Steve of Waco; five grandchildren, Andy Sadler of Kosse, Amy Sadler of Dallas, Matt Sadler and wife, Kalley of, Amarillo, Allison Thompson and husband, Brian, of Cabot, AR., and Emily Miller and husband, Cory of Bellevue, TN; and nine great grandchildren.The family owes a special thank you to all the employees of LTC Nursing Home in Groesbeck.Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 306 N. Ellis, Groesbeck, Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.