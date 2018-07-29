Edith C. DunnApril 5, 1924 - July 25, 2018Edith C. Dunn, 94, passed away Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 1, at Billings Union Cemetery in Billings, Oklahoma. Visitation will be 6:30-7:30 p.m., Monday, July 30, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Edith was born April 5, 1924, in Billings, to Benjamin Cornelius and Etha Edith Fisher. She married C.P. Dunn on January 26, 1950. She enjoyed taking her boys on trail rides and helping anyone in need. During her time in Billings, she attended First Christian Church.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, C.P. Dunn; son, Richard "Dick" Dunn; and a brother.She is survived by son, Benjamin Hugh Dunn of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandsons, Benjamin Richard of Raleigh, North Carolina, Daniel Edwin of New York, and Samuel Prentice of Raleigh, North Carolina; niece, Charlotte Stucker of Abilene; cousin, Danny Ketts of Oklahoma; and dear friends, Rita Holton, Mary Ann Parsons, and Pete Bamback.The family would like to thank the staff at Regent Care Center and Interim HealthCare of Waco.Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
