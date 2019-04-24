Howell G. Dunlap, Sr.Aug. 17, 1928 - April 6, 2019Howell Glynn Dunlap Sr., 90, of Waco, went to be with the Lord on April 6, 2019.Burial with military honors will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 26, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.Mr. Dunlap was born August 17, 1928, in Wichita Falls, to Velma E. Asher Dunlap and William N. Dunlap. He was a 24 year veteran of the United States Air Force and then served 23 years with the United States Postal Service.He was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church.Mr. Dunlap was preceded in death by his mother and father; wife, Janie; sister, Jean Townsend; and brother, Billy Wayne Dunlap who died as an infant.He is survived by his sons, Howell G. Dunlap II and wife, Diane, of Waco and William H. Dunlap and wife, Genita, of China Spring; daughter, Hazel E. Thomas of Waco; sister, Betty Payne of Waco; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.The family would like to express their appreciation to Kindred Hospice and Royal Manor West for their support and care of Mr. Dunlap.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
