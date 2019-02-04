Joan Davison Barganier DunkumNov. 22, 1962 - Feb. 03, 2019Joan Davison Barganier Dunkum, 56, passed away at her home in Marlin on February 3, 2019. Graveside service will be Tuesday, February 5, at 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Marlin.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

