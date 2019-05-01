Emory Darrell DunganMay 31, 1941 - April 23, 2019Emory (Darrell) Dungan, Jr., 77, devoted husband, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, surrounded by family. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm, Friday, May 3, at Connally-Compton Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be at noon, Saturday, May 4, at the funeral home with interment to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Afterwards all are invited to join the family for a celebration of his life, at Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd.Darrell, born May 31, 1941 in Austin, Texas, was the oldest of five children for Emory Darrell Dungan, Sr. and Marjorie (Harris) Dungan. He grew up and attended High School in Austin. After high school he joined the United States Navy and served from 1959 to 1962 on the Aircraft Carrier, FDR. He was onboard during the Francis Scot Powers incident and often talked about what they had to do onboard ship at that time. Darrell married in Georgia and started a family of five children there. While in Georgia he worked as a pipe welder with stories of jumping into burning ditches to weld gas lines when towns in Georgia were burning. He was told by co-workers, not to go due to the dangerous conditions, but he went anyway to do the job.He moved back to Texas in 1975 and met his soul mate Betty on Valentine's Day. They married six months later on August 14, 1975 and spent almost 45 years as a married couple with four children. In Texas he continued in pipe welding/construction operating his own business. He obtained an Associate Degree, developed and taught the pipe welding program at Texas State Technical Institute, later to be Texas State Technical College. Darrell entered a new job at TSTC as a training coordinator and liaison between business and industry helping graduates find jobs. Later he taught the DACUM Process to business and educational institutions. He was assigned to teach this process to a firm in Saudi Arabia and spent several weeks there. He was offered a job in France but did not want to leave his family. He came to be known in the training circles as the "cowboy from Texas"; as, he always wore his boots and a cowboy hat.In retirement, he never lost his love of the sea or the outdoors, he and Betty were frequent cruisers sailing to Europe, Alaska, the Caribbean, and through the Panama Canal. As a couple or with friends and family, they also enjoyed attending 14th to 17th century Renaissance Festivals around the country. The couple dressed in period or fantasy costumes from different strata of society. Darrell dressed as an English nobleman, an Irish Lord, a Musketeer, a pirate, and a commoner. Betty dressed to match him. He was especially fond of his Irish costume which represented his heritage. Together they visited County Cork in Ireland where the name Dungan probably began as a much longer name. Horseback riding, hunting, camping, and other outdoor activities were also family favorites. Darrell loved God, his family, his country and just life in general and was always ready to help a friend or neighbor.Survivors left to mourn his passing in Texas include his wife, Betty Giles Dungan of Waco; children: Kirk and wife, Allison Dungan, and granddaughter, Emmalyn of Hewitt: Darlene and husband, JJ James, and granddaughter, Mya, of Valley Mills: Janel Rexford of Waco: Natalie Rexford and grandson, Cody Rexford of Waco; brothers, Chris and wife, Kathy Dungan, of Pflugerville: Jack Dungan of Liberty Hill: Mike Dungan of Austin; sister, Robin and husband, Johnny Sievert, of McDade; plus, nieces and nephews.Family in Georgia include children Connie with husband, Danny Inglett and grandchildren, Christy and husband, Matt Fishburn; Daniel and wife, Lexie Inglett: Tim Dungan and grandchildren, Kyle, Tyler, Matthew and the late Brice: Cheryl and husband, Bill Elms, and grandchildren, Katie and Cody: Steve and wife, Becky and grandchildren, Jessie: Ridge and wife, Megan Dungan; Christopher Dungan: Darren and wife, Crystal Dungan, and grandchildren, Brittany and husband, Brent Ussery: Allen Dungan; plus, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Pallbearers consisting of family and friends will include: Kirk Dungan, JJ James, Cody Rexford, Chad Armstrong, Jeffrey Sparks, and Richard Pollard.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Paralyzed Veterans of America or Disabled American Veterans.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says he's pursuing a "red flag" law for Ohio to allow guns to be seized temporarily from owners believed to be a threat to themselves or others.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.