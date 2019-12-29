Clarence DunfordOct. 4, 1923 - Dec. 26, 2019Clarence Dunford, 96, passed away in Waco, Texas on December 26, 2019.Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park, officiated by Jimmy Dorrell.Clarence was born in Ferrum, Virginia on October 04, 1923 to Leonard and Mary Hammock Dunford. He was educated at Campbell Court School and worked on the local farms before enlisting into the US Army in 1943.Clarence was stationed in Europe during WWII, he was also in the Korean War, with the 8055 MASH Unit. Retiring from service at Tripple General Hospital in Hawaii, 1964. Clarence retired from Baylor University at 65 years of age.He returned to Texas in 1968, met and married Mary Hubbard. From that union he gained six stepchildren and numerous grandchildren, that he loved dearly.He was preceded in death by his parents; both siblings; Mary Dunford; Janice Hyde; and stepson, Raymond Hubbard. Clarence left family and many friends to cherish his memory.
Dunford, Clarence
