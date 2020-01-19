Trystan DuncanOct. 9, 2001 - Jan. 15, 2020Trystan Landry Duncan, 18, of Waco, went to be with the lord on January 15, 2020.Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, January 20, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Born October 9, 2001 in Waco, he was the son of Bobby and Krista Duncan. Trystan was passionate about his family, his country, the outdoors, animals, music, playing guitar, cooking, and plants. Trystan was a member of the 2020 graduating class of Midway High School as an early graduate. He participated and excelled in Boy Scouts, Track and Field (Pole Vaulting), and Debate. Trystan loved God, had faith, and found comfort in the Lord.He is survived by his mother and father, Krista and Bobby Duncan; sister and brother-in-law, Haylie and Austin Hays; grandparents, Richard and Doris Geibel; uncle and aunt, Steve and Kim Geibel; aunt, Lori Geibel Lewis; aunt, Marissa Geibel Ivy; uncle, Nicholas Geibel; and his eleven cousins. He is loved and remembered by numerous friends and family, especially loved by Catherine and Tommy Henderson.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jimmy Otto Duncan and Elizabeth Duncan.
To send flowers to the family of Trystan Duncan
Service information
Jan 20
Visitation
Monday, January 20, 2020
5:30PM-7:30PM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
Jan 21
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
1:00PM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
