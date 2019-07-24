Richard Allen DulockFeb. 3, 1933 - July 21, 2019Richard Allen Dulock, 86, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Waco, Texas. Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Waco Memorial Park in Waco. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Richard was born February 3, 1933 to Anton and Agnes (Cepak) Dulock in Hallsburg, Texas. He was a longtime resident of McLennan County. Richard served in the United States Marines from 1951 to 1954 during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Linda Johnston on April 30, 1960 and they celebrated 38 wonderful years together until her death on July 27, 1998. Richard loved fishing, hunting, old cars, spending time in the outdoors, watching and feeding the animals, his neighbors; helping them in any way that he could but his true love was his family.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda Dulock; and four brothers and one sister.Survivors include his daughters, April Swift and husband, Wiley, of Murchison, Texas, and Tracy Taylor and husband, Henry, of Harrison, TN; grandchildren, Tara Thompson and husband, Clint, Josh Dulock and wife, Desiree, Alex Taylor, Elizabeth Taylor, Rebecca Taylor, Wiley Swift, Linda Swift, and William Swift; five great grandchildren; brother, Lawrence Dulock and wife, Ann, of Waco; and brother-in-law, Clayton Johnston and wife, Mamie of Crawford.In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gentle Transitions Hospice, 18683 Elm Creek Road, Moody, Texas 76557, www.gentle-transitions.com.The family would like to thank Gentle Transitions Hospice for the love and great care they gave our father.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.