Joan DuggerFeb. 18, 1933 - Jan. 29, 2019Joan Whitaker Dugger, 85, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019.There will be a visitation service from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, January 31, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home.Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Friday, February 1, at First United Methodist Church, Waco, with interment immediately following at Oakwood Cemetery. Joan was born February 18, 1933 in Blackburn, England.Online guestbook and full obituary available at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

