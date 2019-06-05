Patrick J. DuecyJune 27, 1946 - June 3, 2019Patrick Joseph Duecy, 72, passed away on June 3, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 6, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco. Visitation will be 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Pat was born in Waco, Texas, June 27, 1946, to John Mike and Tennie Aline Duecy. He grew up in Waco and attended Richfield High School, before entering the U.S. Navy in 1967 aboard the USS Enterprise. His service in the Navy during the Vietnam War took him to many places around the world. Honorably discharged in 1971, Pat returned to Waco in his 1956 Chevy and, once home, hit the road to follow the NHRA circuit, taking him around the United States drag racing with his friends.In April of 1973, Pat met the love of his life, Susan Michelle Todd, on a blind date arranged by friends. Pat and Susan married on November 8, 1975, in Waco. Pat worked for several years as a typewriter repairman, and in 1977 he began his career at M&M Mars, where he would work until retirement in December of 2002.In September 1978, Pat and Susan welcomed their first son, Michael, followed by their second son, Colin, in May 1984. Pat enjoyed many hobbies, like flying airplanes and riding motorcycles, but loved nothing more than his family and spent his working years raising his sons, fishing and playing golf. He never lost his passion for racing and would take the boys to the drag races in Ennis many times over the years. Pat's favorite family activity was their annual trip to Port Aransas each summer. He enjoyed fishing with the family and exploring the many tackle stores and restaurants, all while listening to CCR's Greatest Hits. It was his happy place.Pat was preceded in death by his mother and father, John Mike and Tennie Aline Duecy.He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Susan; sister, Sheila Sargent and husband, Gordon; son, Michael Duecy and wife, Leigh, along with their two children, Jacob and Jordan; and son, Colin Duecy and wife, Lindsay, along with their two sons, Hank and Rex.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your animal rescue organization of choice. Pat was a consummate animal lover, with a particularly soft spot for Welsh Corgies and German Shepherds.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.