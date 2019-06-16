Anne Vinson DudleyJan. 10, 1931 - May 25, 2019Anne Vinson Dudley, beloved Friend. Sister, Wife, Mother and Child of God went to her eternal home on Saturday, May 23, 2019. She was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.Anne is survived by her children: twins, Nina Forest and Judson Dudley, Elizabeth Savill and husband, Byron, Rebecca Vinson and husband, Bruce; son, Dan and wife Lori. She leaves five granddaughters, five grandsons and a brand new great-grandson to cherish her memory. She was deeply loved by her friends, Mary and Freddie Shellnut, of Fort Worth, with whom she lived, and their two daughters and four grandchildren. Anne was cherished by her twin, Jane Strickland and husband, Walton.Dr. Dwight N. Dudley, and an infant son, Norfleet, preceded Anne in heaven; both parents, both brothers and their wives also awaited her there.She shared God's love with all she met, and to the best of her considerable ability served her Lord in every role to which she was assigned. Today, we have no doubt she is praising God with the angel choirs.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.