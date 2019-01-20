Sarah Jo DudikDec. 18, 1936 - Jan. 18, 2019Sarah Jo (Grant) Dudik, 82, of Aquilla, passed away Friday, January 18, 2019 at a Waco hospital. A Rosary will be recited 5 p.m., Sunday, January 20, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, with visitation to follow until 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Monday, January 21, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West.Sarah was born December 18, 1936, in Aquilla to W.I. "Teenie" and Margaret White Grant. Her family moved to Waco shortly after World War II started and she was a proud graduate of Waco High School Class of '55. Upon graduation she joined Texas Retail Grocer's Association beginning as a receptionist. Until she medically retired as Executive Vice-President, Sarah Jo served as a lobbyist for grocers throughout Texas, as their membership coordinator, and director of all annual conferences and conventions. She also wrote and photographed for, and served as editor and publisher of The Texas Food Merchant magazine. Prior to married life, she was a member of the choir at Emmauel Baptist Church in Waco and taught Sunday School for several years. She also served in all offices including Noble Grand of F.M. Compton Rebekah Lodge #87 in Waco.Sarah married Alvin Dudik on July 15, 1967, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waco. In 2000, they moved to Aquilla and they joined St. Mary's Catholic Church in West. A woman of strong faith, she loved her church life and family and took part in many missions over the years. In retirement, she became a trusted campaign operative and advised countless candidates and elected officials throughout Texas. U.S. Senator Lloyd Bentsen once described her as "the conscience of Texas."Sarah was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Jim "Sonny" and Jan Grant; and brothers-in-law, Don Romesburg and Robert Heath.Survivors include her childhood friend and beloved husband, Alvin, of Aquilla; son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Jennifer Dudik of West; two grand-daughters, Della Violet and Sophie Jean Dudik of West; sisters, Billie Jean (Grant) Romesburg and Glenda Marie (Grant) Heath; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and her treasured Grant-Bunch cousins.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Aquilla School Alumni Association, the Scottish Rite Hospitals for Children, the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Texas Knights of Columbus Disaster Relief Fund, The Joel Meador Family Endowed Scholarship Fund at Tarleton State University, the West Ministerial Alliance, or the cause of your choice.A memorial guestbook can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
