Joy Fay Duckworth June 16, 1926 - May 21, 2020 Joy Fay Duckworth left this earth for her heavenly home on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She will lie in state at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home until Thursday, May 28, when her life will be celebrated with a graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery. Scott Talley will officiate. Fay was born June 16, 1926, in Vernon, Texas, to Roy and Sibbie Howell. She married Agnew O. "Duck" Duckworth in Vernon, Texas, and their love endured for 65 years. Their home had an open door to those in need and so many found refuge and guidance within its walls. A faithful member of Crestview Church of Christ, Fay was involved in multiple ministries over the years. Her eye for color, design, and organization made the building and many church projects more inviting and efficient for members and visitors. Creativity shone brightly through her hands; sewing, knitting, beading, oil painting, cooking, and gardening were just a few of her talents. She once developed her own line of dresses for retail sale and later designed and made dresses for the Cotton Palace Pageant. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Sibbie Opal Ricketson; her husband; and her oldest son, Phillip Howell Duckworth. She is survived by her son, Robert "Bobby" Brady Duckworth and wife, Debbie; daughter, Sally Ann Lancaster and husband, Terry; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, who were her greatest joys. Her family was her most precious earthly accomplishment and she worked and prayed for continued connectivity. The family would like to thank the staffs of Regent Care Center and Bluebonnet Hospice for their loving, dignified, and attentive care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crestview Church of Christ. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

