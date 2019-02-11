James Hugh DuBoisJan. 16, 1946 - Feb. 9, 2019James Hugh DuBois, 73, of Waco, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 13, at First Methodist Church of Waco. A private burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 12, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.James Hugh DuBois was born in Marshall, Texas on January 16, 1946 to Modene and Hugh DuBois. In 1950, the family moved to Waco, Texas and began James's life in a city that he loved dearly. During his childhood, James made lifelong friendships that continued through his adult life and brought many adventures and laughs. He graduated from Richfield High School in 1964 and began his studies at the University of Texas at Austin, where he met his future wife, Sylvia Byrom. In 1968 he received his B.B.A. and moved to Waco to join his father at DuBois Furniture as his partner. He and Sylvia married on September 2, 1967 and enjoyed over 50 years of marriage together.Over the next 45 years James built DuBois Furniture into one of the leading independent furniture retailers in Texas. He was proud to have his son, Michael, join him in 2000, and even prouder to watch Michael continue the business into the third generation. James was deeply committed to serving the Waco community. He spent countless hours serving on boards for Methodist Children's Home, Texas First State Bank, Baylor Waco Foundation, Ridgewood Country Club, and as president of both the Waco Rotary Club and Waco Business League. As a longtime member of his beloved church, First Methodist Church of Waco, he taught Sunday school and served as chairman of both the Building and Finance committees for many years.James's greatest joy was his family and the times spent coaching soccer games, attending performances, watching Baylor sporting events, traveling and squeezing in golf games whenever possible. This joy was amplified with the birth of his four grandchildren. They continued to bring a smile to his face throughout his final years. He will be greatly missed by all of those who carry on his strong legacy of dedication to family, generosity, and commitment to church and God.James was preceded in death by his father, Hugh DuBois; mother, Modene DuBois; and son-in-law, Dr. Kenneth Scott.James is survived by his wife, Sylvia DuBois; daughter, Dr. Laurel DuBois Scott of Sugar Land; son, Michael DuBois and wife, Erin, of Waco; grandchildren, William DuBois, Rachel Scott, Cynthia DuBois, and Nathan Scott; sister, Ann DuBois Ferrell and husband, Joe, of Arlington; and many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Methodist Children's Home in Waco, 1111 Herring Avenue, Waco TX 76708. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
