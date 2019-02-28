Foy Lynn DuBoisJan. 19, 1931 - Feb. 26, 2019Mr. Foy Lynn DuBois, 88, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in Waco, Texas. A graveside service will be held at the Sardis Cemetery on Farm Road 1512 in Marquez, Texas, 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 1. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 28, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco.Mr. DuBois was born on January 19, 1931, in Eddy, Texas, in the Connally-DuBois home to Levi Travis and Sarah Mahon DuBois. He graduated from Eddy High School and from Baylor University in 1956. He also served his country for a short time with the United States Armed Services. He began his extended teaching career in Port Arthur, Texas, where he made many life-long friends. He then moved back to Eddy and taught history at Temple High School.During his teaching days and after his retirement, he held many community positions in Waco. He worked and served on the board of directors at the Earle-Harrison Pape Home, where he was involved in the landscaping decisions and interior design of the home. He also worked extensively with the McLennan County Historical Commission, helping to write a book, entitled Historic McLennan County. The first copy of the book was dedicated to Foy DuBois. At Baylor University, he held an interest and worked closely with the Armstrong Browning Library, and even served as museum director at the Browning Library in Florence, Italy, for several summers. Mr. DuBois traveled extensively throughout Europe during his lifetime, taking his beloved students and friends from Waco and Temple. Probably some of his favorite times, however, were spent with his coffee club friends on Mondays.Foy and his parents, and sister and brothers, were long time members of the First Baptist Church in Eddy, Texas. He later joined St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Waco, serving that church family for many years playing the piano and organ for church services. His piano playing skills were extraordinary, and he spent many hours entertaining friends and family.Mr. DuBois was known throughout his community for his love of entertaining. He held an annual Christmas open house, and his annual "Breakfast in the Garden", always when his rose garden was in perfect bloom. In addition to these events, he frequently had elegant dinner parties and luncheons in his home.Mr. DuBois was preceded in death by his parents, L.T. DuBois and Sarah Neveda DuBois; brothers Travis DuBois and wife, Betty, and Bert DuBois; sister, Shirla Oliphant; niece, Dixie DuBois; and nephew, Blake Oliphant.Mr. DuBois leaves behind nieces, Laura Engelking and husband, Frank, D'Ann Kantarski and husband, John, and Jana Oliphant and husband, Homer; and nephews, Trey DuBois, and Robert Todd Oliphant; and great nieces and nephews, Frank Byler Engelking, Jr., Allison Engelking Hughes and husband, Dan Allen III, Summer Pirkle and Brandon Pirkle; Homer Jr., Chris, Ashley, and Samantha Oliphant; and sister-in-law, Doris DuBois.The family would like to especially thank his devoted friends, Linda Nobles and Tom and Jan Connally, for their kindness and compassion to Foy."Earth changes, but thy soul and God stand sure." Robert BrowningIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Foy's name to a charity of your choice. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
