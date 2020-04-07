Ruby Q. Duarte
July 4, 1932 - April 1, 2020
Ruby Quinones Duarte, 87, of Waco, peacefully passed away at her home surrounded by her family.
Ruby was born July 4, 1932 in Waco, TX, to Bentura Quinones, Sr. and Vicenta Gutierrez Quinones. She married Santos V. Duarte, Sr.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, husband; sons, Joe Torres , Sr., Santos V. Duarte , Jr. and Jimmy Duarte; brothers, Saloman Quinones, Saba Quinones, Bentura Quinones, Jr., and Andres Quinones; sisters, Mary Quinones and Ophelia Ochoa.
She is survived by her sons, Rickey Quinones, Vincent Duarte, Rudy Duarte all of Waco , TX, and David Duarte of Dallas, TX; sisters, Susan Guerrero and husband, Frank of Denver City, TX, Andrea (Nena) Quinones of Waco , TX, and Nicanora Mayorga and husband, Frank of Dallas, TX; brothers, Frank Quinones of Waco, TX, and Roman Quinones and wife, Elvira of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Joe Torres, Jr. and wife, Teresa, Armando Torres and wife, Alicia, Laura Torres and husband, Terry, Princess Torres and husband, Lamar all of Waco , TX; La Tassha Duarte, Mathias Duarte both of Louisville, KY; sister-in- law, Francis V. Quinones of Waco, TX; along with many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
At the family's request, a private service for the immediate family only, will be held on April 7, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery Waco, TX
The family would like to thank all the staff of Interim HEALTHCARE Home Care and Hospice, Pecan Grove Funeral Home, and Oakwood Cemetery for all their kindness and help during these grief stricken days.
Mommy, you are now in a much better place. You will surely and deeply be missed, and may you Rest in Peace. Loved by all your family.
