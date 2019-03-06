Mary V. DuarteApril 23, 1923 - March 02, 2019Mary V. Duarte, born April 23, 1923, of Waco, Texas, passed on to be with The Lord on Saturday, March 2, 2019, after her beautiful heart quietly stopped one month shy of her 96th birthday.Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park, services will follow at 7:00 p.m., officiated by The Reverend Emmanuel Roldan. Interment will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 08, 2019 at Waco Memorial Park.Ms. Duarte is survived by her two daughters, Guadalupe D. Arvizu (widow of Pete Arvizu Sr.), of Waco, and Velia D. Torres (Frank Torres) of Dallas. Ms. Duarte was richly blessed with nine grandchildren, Maria Mireles, Peter Arvizu Jr., Izaura Ramos, Armando Arvizu, and Bebe Arispe all of the Waco area, and Frankie Torres, Joey Torres, Adam Torres, and Andrew Torres, all of the Dallas area. Ms. Duarte was also abundantly blessed with 28 great-grandchildren, and 21 great-great-grandchildren, all of Waco, Dallas, Aubrey, Austin, Arlington, Houston, Plano, Richardson, Robinson, and Red Oak, Texas!Ms. Duarte was born in Rosebud, Texas where she lived until her early 30's, then lived in McAllen, Texas, for several years, and finally moved to Waco, making it her home for 61 years. She was retired, but had worked a number of years as a seamstress at J.M. Woods Mfg. Co., and then at Sears. She faithfully attended her church, Primera Iglesia Bautista, on 4th Street in Waco, for over 50 years, where she loved to help in any activity, especially Vacation Bible School.Ms. Duarte was predeceased by her parents, Maria and Norberto Duarte, and her siblings, Gorgonio Duarte, Espiridiona Constancio, Fred Duarte, Benita Duarte, Santos Duarte, Gregorio Duarte, and Raymond Duarte.Mary had 33 beloved nieces and nephews, 75 grandnieces and nephews, and about 12 other great-grandnieces and nephews, all of whom lovingly came under her wing after their parents passed awayWhether it was as mother, grandma, Grammy, or "Gramita", aunt or sister, Mary was the thread of love that kept our families together and she could not be unraveled. She was a true reflection of what faith, prayer, compassion, and forgiveness really look like. While she will be greatly missed, her footprints are all over our hearts and rejoicing in God's presence.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
