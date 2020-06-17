Robert Drummond Jan. 21, 1935 - June 7, 2020 Robert Drummond passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 18, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

