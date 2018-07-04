Gene Edward DroscheOct. 26, 1936 - June 30, 2018Gene Edward Drosche, 81, of Marlin, Texas, passed away, Saturday, June 30, 2018, with his family by his side. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 6, 2018, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. Burial will follow at Tacker-Long Cemetery near Marlin, Texas. The family will receive visitors 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 5, at the funeral home.Online guestbook and full obituary at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

