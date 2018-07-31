Donald DriscollOct. 21, 1933 - July 29, 2018Donald E. Driscoll, longtime school educator and coach, passed away July 29. Celebration of Life services will be 10:00 am., Tuesday, July 31, First United Methodist Church, Groesbeck; burial in Thornton Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.