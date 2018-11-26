Ervin DreyerOct. 27, 1930 - Nov. 24, 2018Ervin Dreyer, 88, passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018, at his home in Clifton, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Clifton. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.Ervin was born in Coryell City, Texas, October 27, 1930, to Konrad and Hennie Dreyer and was the oldest of nine children.Ervin was married to Bernice Barton on June 3, 1950 and had 68 years together. They have six children, 11 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. Family was extremely important to Ervin and he cherished every one of them very much. He loved playing dominoes and spending time with his grandkids and his great grandkids.Ervin worked in the rock quarry, cotton fields and other odd and end jobs until becoming manager at Wilson's in 1964 and moved his family to Clifton in 1965. Ervin started building cabinets in his garage shortly after and started Ervin's Cabinet Shop and worked as a cabinet maker for over 40 years.Ervin was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Author "Bullie" Dreyer; sister, Pauline Ballard; grandson, Brad Hibbitts; and great-grandkids, the Smirl twins.Ervin is survived by his wife, Bernice; daughter, Sarah Turner and husband, Larry, from Valley Mills; son, Wayne Dreyer and wife, Dee, from Combine, Texas; son, Eugene Dreyer and wife, Debbie Lynn, from Midlothian, Texas; daughter, Debbie Meinkowsky and husband, Craig, from Clifton, Texas; daughter, Sandy Lindsey and husband, Joe, from Clifton, Texas; daughter, Karen Hibbitts and husband, Brent, from Midlothian, Texas; ten grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Lorene Gann; brother, Gerhart Dreyer; brother, Edwin "Cotton" Dreyer; brother, James Dreyer; sister, Doris Humphries; and brother, Bobby Joe Dreyer.In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Clifton Lutheran Sunset Ministries 1800 W. 9th St. Clifton, Texas 76634Condolences may be made at www.cliftonfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
